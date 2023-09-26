Despite Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky admitting they had the “most challenging” year of their nearly three-decade marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says she’ll be there in the ballroom when he competes on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars starting on Tuesday, September 26.

“Yes, I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls,” Kyle, 54, confirmed during a Monday, September 24 Amazon Live session. She added, “I feel like he’s gonna do great. He’s very excited. He’s really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure.” The couple share three daughters — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, — who will be supporting their dad as he competes for the Mirrorball trophy. Mauricio also helped raise Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kyle and Mauricio had to shoot down reports on July 3 the pair had separated after 27 years of marriage. Later that day, the duo released a statement that read, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

They continued, “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The split reports came after Mauricio had been largely absent from Kyle’s Instagram page for months. She neglected to share a gushing post on their January 2023 wedding anniversary like she did in years past and in a Father’s Day post in June, she simply wrote how she was “grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad,” without her usual references to their love for each other.

Since February 2022, Kyle has become very close friends with country singer Morgan Wade, who made numerous appearances on the RHOBH star’s social media. Fans began to speculate that the women were more than pals with how close they’d grown while Kyle’s marriage to Mauricio suffered, as they went on numerous trips together, became workout pals and attended red carpets as each other’s dates.

The Hollywood native has repeatedly said she and Morgan are simply best friends and not romantically involved. She’s currently executive producing a documentary about the “Wilder Days” songstress and discussed how that was going during her Amazon Live, describing it as a “fun girls trip.”

“We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online,” Kyle said after she shared photos of Morgan during their experience in France. “There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there and act like we were … I don’t even know what. I’m like, ‘There were cameras there! Just get your act together.’ But yes, it was a great shoot.”

Kyle revealed in an August 30 Amazon Live session that her situation with Mauricio “has been very hard” because “it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

“Obviously we care about each other a lot,” she continued but said she wouldn’t be sharing any more details about her relationship status with Mauricio because it was “just too much to deal with right now.”