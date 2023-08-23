Country singer Morgan Wade is blasting rumors she’s romantically with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, saying, “The internet’s a dumb place,” in a Wednesday, August 23, interview about the online gossip, adding, “We’re friends.”

The ladies poked fun at the gossip about a possible romance in Morgan’s music video for “Fall in Love with Me,” where the pair played lovers and shared a kiss. When it dropped on August 10, the Virginia native, 28, wrote in the Instagram caption, “It’s campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space.”

Morgan told a Chicago radio station after performing at Lollapalooza on August 5 how the rumors about a romance with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, have been overwhelming for her. “It’s been a lot. It’s weird, it’s strange. I’m like, ‘Just leave me alone.’ Now it’s just, like, whatever. We’re good friends and it’s funny,” she said.

“At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it’s like all this stuff about you on the Internet, and I’m not used to that at all. I’m not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music,” Morgan continued. She then explained why she decided to hire Kyle to play her love interest in the music video.

“We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music. I’m not mad about that,” the “Wilder Days” songstress explained. “I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.’”

Kyle and Morgan began fueling relationship rumors after they met in person in February 2022 after the reality star admitted to “stalking” the singer after falling in love with her music. By August of that year, the two were sporting matching heart tattoos on their wrists while Kyle accompanied Morgan to the iHeart Radio Awards in Las Vegas and the 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville the following month.

The ladies have since vacationed together in Mexico, Italy and Aspen, Colorado, without Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky. She noticeably failed to share a gushing 27th wedding anniversary post in January 2023 as the Bravolebrity did in years past, and the pair revealed their marriage was in trouble on July 3 after reports surfaced that they were separating.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the duo shared in a joint Instagram post.

They continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle is currently vacationing in Italy with Mauricio and their three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, along with the Bravo star’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, whom the real estate broker raised. The Hollywood native shared one group photo of her family on Tuesday, August 22, but stood apart from Mauricio as the pair showed no PDA.