Just friends or something more? Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade fueled a fresh round of romance rumors after the Real Housewife, 54, played the country singer’s love interest in the music video for her new song “Fall in Love With Me.”

Now, they’re setting the record, er, straight. “We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit,” Morgan, 28, said, shutting down speculation that she’s dating Kyle following separation reports from husband Mauricio Umansky.

“The internet is going to be popping off about this one I’m sure.” While they are not a couple, the gal pals do hope that the buzzed-about video will help bring light to same-sex relationships in country music. “I was, like, if we can make something good out of a gossipy situation,” said Morgan, “I’m gonna do it.”

“If they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about,” the reality star hinted.

Mauricio happened to love his wife’s collaboration with Morgan. “So good,” he wrote via Instagram after the singer shared a clip of the music video on August 10.

Courtesy of Kyle Richards/Instagram

Kyle and Morgan became friends in February 2022 after the country singer’s music “spoke to” the reality star, a source previously told Life & Style.

“Kyle was drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships,” the insider explained in June. “They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio.”

The Halloween Kills actress and Mauricio faced split rumors after reports claimed they separated after 27 years of marriage on July 3. However, she quickly shut down the claims while admitting they experienced a “rough year” together.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” she wrote in a statement one day after the news broke. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage woes caused eagle-eyed fans ​to wonder if her relationship with Morgan was more than friendly.

“[We] are very good friends,” the RHOBH star told Page Six on July 8. Kyle then addressed their August 2022 body ink, adding, “We have matching tattoos, too. [Morgan’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.” Kyle also has matching ink with former Housewife Teddi Mellencamp.

Since then, the women have vacationed in Aspen, Colorado without Mauricio – and Kyle has supported Morgan’s performances at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in August.