Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, reacted to his wife’s appearance in Morgan Wade’s new music video after the country star shared the clip to Instagram on Thursday, August 10.

“So good,” Mauricio, 53, wrote along with a few fire emojis.

The Buying Beverly Hills star’s comment comes one month after reports claimed he and Kyle, 54, split, leading fans to think she was more than friends with Morgan, 28.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star played Morgan’s love interest in the music video for her song “Fall In Love With Me.” Kyle showcased her beauty in a handful of sizzling looks and even did her infamous middle splits while wearing a classic ‘80s unitard workout set.

Morgan shared what the video represents while deeming the project as “campy and fun.”

“[The Fall In Love With Me” music video is] also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space,” she captioned her post, adding, “@kylerichards18 and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that.”

The “Wilder Days” artist echoed the statement five days prior at the Lollapalooza music festival, where Kyle was in attendance. She admitted their ongoing dating rumors were “a lot,” but she “wasn’t mad” that she and the Bravolebrity will “bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music.”

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

“I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it,’” Morgan told 103.5 Kiss FM at the event.

Morgan and Kyle addressed the dating speculation surrounding them in a BTS interview the musician shared via Instagram on August 4.

“If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Morgan said. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

The reality star and Virginia native’s unlikely friendship began in February 2022 after Kyle was “drawn to Morgan’s lyrics about relationships and other hardships,” a source told Life & Style in July. The women have since been inseparable and have even gotten matching tattoos and took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, together in August.

“They’ve given Kyle a lot of strength to deal with her own problems in her marriage to Mauricio,” the insider revealed at the time.

Kyle and the Agency founder sparked split rumors in March after they were noticed to be distant from each other online and the RHOBH star was spotted without her wedding rings on multiple occasions.

Reports claimed the two separated four months later, but Kyle quickly shut down the gossip hours later.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” she wrote in a July 3 Instagram statement. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

After the reality star couple’s marriage troubles went public, fans were quick to believe she was dating Morgan.

On July 8, the Halloween actress denied romance rumors with her “very good friend “Morgan” and shared she also has matching tattoos with RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp.