Kyle Richards admitted that navigating her separation from Mauricio Umansky has been difficult due to their lives in the spotlight.

While participating in an Amazon Live session on Wednesday, August 30, Kyle, 54, admitted the situation “has been very hard” because “it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”

“Obviously we care about each other a lot,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added.

After noting that she and Mauricio, 53, recently took a trip to Italy with their family, Kyle insisted that they’re on good terms. However, she chose to not share any more details because it was “just too much to deal with right now.”

Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot in 1996, while they share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. The reality star also shares daughter Farrah, 34, with Guraish Aldjufrie.

Rumors that there was trouble in paradise began to circulate when several outlets reported that they were separating after 27 years of marriage in July. In light of the speculation, the pair put out a joint statement denying they were headed for a divorce. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they began.

Kyle and Mauricio continued, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Prior to the news, fans wondered if Kyle was secretly dating her friend Morgan Wade. Since first meeting in February 2022, Kyle and Morgan, 28, have been inseparable. Not only has the Bravo star joined the country singer on numerous red carpets, but they have also taken vacations together all around the world and have even gotten matching heart tattoos.

The friends made the most of the speculation when Kyle was cast as Morgan’s love interest in the music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me” in August.

After poking fun at the romance rumors in the music video, Morgan reflected on the dating reports and same-sex relationships during an interview with 103.5 Kiss FM. “We made this really sweet video and it’s nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music. I’m not mad about that,” the “Wilder Days” singer said on August 5. “I’ve met a lot of people that are excited about that and I’m like, ‘If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I’m gonna do it.’”

Morgan continued to shut down dating rumors when talking to People in an interview published on August 23. “The internet’s a dumb place,” she said. “We’re friends.”