The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky had nothing kind things to say about wife Kyle Richards’ best friend, Morgan Wade, amid the ongoing rumors that Kyle and Morgan are more than close pals.

Paparazzi caught up with Mauricio, 53, while he was leaving rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars season 32 alongside partner Emma Slater in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 14. When asked if he was excited for Kyle, 54, to come watch the live performances on DWTS, Mauricio said with enthusiasm, “Absolutely.” He was then asked if Morgan, 28, would also be coming to the show, and Mauricio said he didn’t know because she and Kyle are “filming” and “doing all kinds of stuff” in Paris.

Mauricio was then asked if he had a good relationship with Morgan, to which the realtor replied, “Oh yes, I love her. She’s great.” He even considered the possibility of dancing to one of Morgan’s songs during the show. Though he couldn’t name his favorite Morgan tune at the moment, he said, “She’s got so many great songs.”

Kyle and Morgan have been making headlines ever since news broke on July 3 that Kyle and Mauricio had “been separated for a while” but were “living under the same roof.”

“They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source close to the couple told People at the time.

The next day, Kyle and Mauricio released a joint statement about their separation, denying divorce rumors but confirming that they’ve “had a rough year.”

Courtesy of Morgan Wade/Instagram

“The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they wrote on Instagram. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

When news of the separation came to light, fans of Kyle immediately wondered if Morgan had put a wedge between the couple. She befriended Kyle in February 2022 after Kyle DM’d her as a fan of Morgan’s song “Wilder Days.” They quickly grew close and went on several trips together in Italy, Mexico and Colorado. They’ve attended events together and even got matching tattoos. Kyle is also producing a documentary about Morgan’s life.

There has been continued speculation that Kyle and the country singer are dating, although the two have insisted they’re only friends. They did, however, poke fun at the rumors with Morgan’s music video for “Fall in Love with Me” in August. In the video, Kyle plays Morgan’s love interest, and they share a kiss.

When the music video dropped, Mauricio was among the first people to react to it. Kyle shared the video on Instagram, and the RHOBH husband commented with fire emojis, “So good.”