While Morgan Wade has been active on the country music scene since 2018, her fame reached a new height amid her friendship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Fans of the singer and reality star have been speculating for weeks that they are more than friends. That speculation kicked up a notch with the release of Morgan’s new album, Psychopath, featuring a song called “27 Club,” which some people believe is about Kyle.

What Do the Lyrics to Morgan Wade’s ‘27 Club’ Mean?

Morgan’s song “27 Club” includes several lyrics that reference drug and alcohol use, as well as suicidal thoughts, which the singer has struggled with in the past. She sings in the opening, “Hey hey, I thought that you would call me/ Are you still kinda high? Coming down from the Molly?/ Oh, it’s fine/ I ain’t on anyone’s mind.”

Later, Morgan sings, “And some nights when I’m feeling suicidal/ I could reach for the gun, I could reach for the bottle/ But it’s great/ At least, now I’m getting paid.”

Morgan then goes on to sing about a “Beverly Hills hottie” who “wants to go and sniff the pills off my body.” However, she adds, “Only knows me ’cause I wrote the song about the hotel lobby/ But trust me, all my wilder days are behind me.”

In an interview with American Songwriter, Morgan said “27 Club” is about the difference between her life then and now.

“People look at me in a new light and in a different way, but I can also tell you that the person who wrote ‘Wilder Days’ isn’t really here anymore,” she said. “For a long time [I wondered] how long was I going to make it, with my suicidal tendencies and the things I’ve struggled with. So, for me, I thought it was a really good way to close out the record and that chapter of my life.”

Did Morgan Wade Write ‘27 Club’ About Kyle Richards?

Morgan has neither confirmed nor denied that “27 Club” includes references to Kyle. However, fans have speculated that Kyle is the “Beverly Hills hottie” mentioned in the tune. Additional clues can seemingly be found in another verse.

Morgan sings, “I’m laying in bed at the Chateau/ With someone I saw on TV but I barely even know/ Small talk for a second then I gotta leave/ Walk out separate, you’re famous, you can’t be seen with me.”

Fans have theorized that “someone I saw on TV” references Kyle’s life on RHOBH. Meanwhile, the line about the person being famous could reference the intense publicity Morgan and Kyle have received as they’ve spent time together.

Are Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards Dating?

Morgan and Kyle met in February 2022 when Kyle heard Morgan’s song “Wilder Days” and reached out via Instagram. They quickly became friends, going on several trips to Italy, Mexico and Colorado and attending events together. Morgan and Kyle even have matching heart tattoos.

On July 3, 2023, a report was published in which a source claimed that Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had been “separated for a while now.” Rumors swirled that a cheating scandal was to blame, and many fans pointed fingers at Morgan. However, Kyle and Mauricio quickly shut down rumors that they were divorcing and seemingly denied that a third party led to their separation.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” Kyle wrote in a July 4 Instagram post. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Kyle and Morgan have both insisted that they are only friends. However, they did decide to poke fun at the dating rumors by having Kyle star in Morgan’s “Fall in Love with Me” music video as a love interest. They even shared a kiss.

“We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit,” Morgan said in a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram. “The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”