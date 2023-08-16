Morgan Wade had a difficult time dealing with the sudden fame brought on by rumors surrounding her friendship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Tuesday, August 15, Morgan, 28, and manager Mary Sparr discussed Morgan’s reaction to the intense publicity she’s received this summer as a result of rumors that Morgan had something to do with Kyle’s split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. According to Sparr, Morgan called her several times amid the gossip to discuss how it should be handled.

“She was calling me like once an hour or every two hours and being like, ‘What am I going to do? What are we going to do?’” Sparr explained. “She’s programmed to want to take an action. She wants to fix things. And, you know, sometimes there’s not anything to do but let time do the work.”

Morgan, who has struggled with addiction, added, “I seriously thought I was going to have to go to a rehab just preventively, to keep me from doing something stupid.”

On July 3, a report was published in which a source claimed that Kyle, 54, and Mauricio, 53, had been “separated for a while now” but still living together. Almost immediately, rumors swirled that a cheating scandal was to blame. Many people turned to Morgan, who had been spending time with Kyle since they became friends last year. They’ve gone on multiple trips together in Italy, Mexico and Colorado, and Kyle joined Morgan at the American Music Awards in September 2022. They even have matching heart tattoos, which has led to speculation that Kyle and Morgan are more than friends.

Kyle and Mauricio quickly shot down rumors that they’re getting divorced, although they did admit to having “a rough year.” They also seemed to deny that a third party was involved in their marital issues.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” Kyle wrote on Instagram on July 4. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

At the time of the report, Morgan had been staying with her family in Virginia. She revealed to NYT that she didn’t leave her bed for three days and cried often.

“I’m just a private person. I’ve always been just kind of quiet. And so when all this kind of came out, I was just, it felt like everything had been stripped from me,” Wade said. “And then too, your orientation, your sexuality, all that is just being discussed online by random people that don’t even know. It’s heartbreaking.”

Though the rumors surrounding Morgan and Kyle have continued, the country singer has decided to embrace the narrative that they’re in a relationship. On August 4, Kyle revealed that she would appear in Morgan’s August 10 music video, “Fall in Love With Me,” as Morgan’s love interest.

“We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit,” Morgan said in a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. “The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”