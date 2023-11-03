Mauricio Umansky's Weight Loss: Before and After [Photos]

Mauricio Umansky proudly debuted his mesmerizing weight loss results in July 2023, weeks after news broke that he and estranged wife Kyle Richards split.

“[Six] years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year. I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol,” he captioned his Instagram post at the time. Despite their marriage woes, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked that he was on Ozempic in the comment section of the post.

Mauricio joined the Dancing With the Stars ​cast in September 2023 and lost a whopping 20 pounds before he got eliminated during week 6.

Keep scrolling to see his weight loss photos!