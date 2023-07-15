Putting in the work. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards hilariously accused her husband, Mauricio Umansky, of using the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic.

“I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise,” Mauricio, 53, captioned a series of photos of his transformation on Friday, July 14. “[Six] years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year. I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol. [sic]”

Mau’s wife, 54, took to the comments section to share her thoughts on his results, writing, “Must be Ozempic,” with a pair of crying laughing emoji. Sharing a trio of laughing emoji himself, Mauricio responded, “Must be.”

While the real estate broker clearly has been hitting the gym to achieve his goals, Kyle has previously slammed rumors that she had been using Ozempic.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” the Bravo star commented on Page Six’s Instagram post after she posted a picture showing off her abs in January. “I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May. I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister.”

Kyle and Mauricio have been in the headlines in recent weeks amid speculation surrounding their marriage after reports surfaced that the couple had called it quits after nearly 30 years. The couple released a joint statement on July 4, one day after People reported they had “separated.”

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the couple’s statement, which was shared via Instagram, read. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Three months prior, the Buying Beverly Hills star addressed split rumors once again during an appearance on the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast, saying, “We’re not getting divorced.”

“I mean, it’s so dumb,” he told hosts Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge in April. “[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a storyline. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”