Mauricio Umansky Won't ‘Allow' Kyle Richards to Get More Tattoos

Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s marriage woes will be featured front and center during the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While fans don’t know what exactly went wrong in their relationship, they can add tattoos to the top of the list. RHOBH fan account Queens of Bravo shared a sneak peek of the Wednesday, October 25, premiere, where the family patriarch told Kyle he “will not allow” her to get any more permanent ink.

In the clip, Mauricio, 53, was shocked to learn that his estranged wife has five tattoos – as he only “knew of three.”

“Well, maybe you should be looking at my body closer,” Kyle, 54, responded before saying in a confessional, “This is clearly a big symptom of not spending time together. Years ago, he would have noticed a freckle on my body and now he doesn’t know that I have two more tattoos.”

Mauricio was not impressed by the small pieces of body ink, leading him to tell the Halloween Kills actress that she has “enough” tattoos, and he forbade her from getting any more. However, Kyle disregarded his demands and simply responded, “You don’t have a choice – It’s my body.”

Although the Dancing With the Stars season 32 contestant wasn’t familiar with some of the ink, he was well aware of Kyle’s heart tattoo on her wrist that she shares with bestie Morgan Wade.

The two women sparked dating rumors in August 2022 after they got the matching tattoos and Kyle remained coy about the body art when asked about it at the RHOBH season 12 reunion the following month.

“This heart is a heart, and it means something to me,” the reality star said at the time, before addressing the ink again on July 8. “We are very good friends,” Kyle said in a video published by Page Six at the time alongside Teddi Mellencamp, who was in the passenger seat of her vehicle. “We have matching tattoos, too. [Morgan’s] not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

As for Kyle and Mauricio, reports claimed they separated on July 3 after 27 years of marriage, but the family matriarch shot down the rumors the next day.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

Fast forward to September, and the Selling Beverly Hills star admitted that he and Kyle are in fact separated.

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” Mauricio told TMZ on September 29. “We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

As the former child star geared up for the RHOBH season 13 premiere, she shared that she was “struggling” to film and be social during a rough point in her marriage.

“Tonight! Season 13 begins. 13 years … Here we go again. Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever. I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least,” she wrote via Instagram on October 25. “I am grateful that are plenty of fun times too. Ultimately that has been what has kept me coming back year after year. That and my relationships with the people that make RHOBH. Cast and crew.”