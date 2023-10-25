The new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is one that Kyle Richards won’t be looking back on fondly. She shared a message with fans the morning of the Wednesday, October 25 premiere that it was so hard to film, especially with her marriage to Mauricio Umansky on the rocks.

“Tonight! Season 13 begins. 13 years … Here we go again. Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever. I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least,” Kyle, 54, told followers in an Instagram post.

“I am grateful that are plenty of fun times too. Ultimately that has been what has kept me coming back year after year. That and my relationships with the people that make RHOBH. Cast and crew,” she continued, as the Hollywood native is the only remaining original cast member of the show.

“So, now it’s time to sit back and watch (and for me to relive these moments. Good and bad.) As always, thank you for watching. And thank you for coming along on this wild ride we call life,” Kyle concluded.

Season 13 will show the breakdown of Kyle’s 27-year marriage to Mauricio, 53, as preview clips in the trailer that dropped on October 3 highlighted some dramatic moments. In one scene, the real estate broker jokingly quipped, “I’m just glad it’s you out there having an affair,” while Kyle responded, “For once it’s me,” as his face fell.

The duo was next seen sitting with their three daughters and having a tense family meeting as Kyle explained, “We’re a strong family and we always will be … always will be, nothing can change that,” as all three of their children burst into tears and a heartbroken-looking Mauricio looked down at the floor.

Kyle’s close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade will also be featured on RHOBH and the ways in which it raised eyebrows among her costars. The “Wilder Days” singer appeared in the trailer, where Morgan claimed the reality star “stalked” her when asked how the ladies met.

The former child star was then shown tattooing a large black “K” onto Morgan’s arm while costar Dorit Kemsley asked in a shocked voice, “You put the first letter of your name on her body? What is going on Kyle?”

Fans have been wondering if Kyle and Morgan are more than just good friends after the Bravolebrity and her husband shot down separation reports on July 4 but admitted their marriage was in trouble. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement posted on Kyle’s Instagram page.

They also seemed to deny any cheating claims, writing, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.””

Nevertheless, Kyle and Morgan have been inseparable over the last year and grew even closer when the former executive produced a documentary about the Virginia native, which took them to Europe over the summer.

Mauricio finally admitted the couple had separated on September 29, but said that divorce was not a consideration at the time.

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” Mauricio told TMZ, adding, “We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

The Agency founder was photographed holding hands with Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater as they went out to dinner in Beverly Hills on October 22. The duo then put on a sizzling modern dance routine filled with intense chemistry on the show’s Tuesday, October 24 episode that had fans wondering if they might be dating.