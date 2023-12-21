Mauricio Umansky has been spotted with not one, but two more young women amid his separation from Kyle Richards, spending a day on the slopes with scantily-clad influencer Lele Pons and singer Anitta.

“Okay so I’ve been officially asked to be the filmer, the videographer for these two girls’ shenanigans,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, said in a Wednesday, December 20, Instagram Story, panning to Lele, 27, and Anitta, 30, in their ski gear.

“We are the funniest girls in the world. We know how to enjoy life, we know how to have fun,” Anitta quipped in the video. “It’s time.”

Later, Mauricio shared stories from both Lele and Anita featuring the two women skiing down the hill, drinks in hand, wearing nothing but bath towels for their snowy ski trek.

Courtesy of Mauricio Umansky/Instagram

The unusual day of winter fun came days after Mauricio sparked romance rumors with Alexandria Wolfe after the reality star and influencer were seen leaving dinner together in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday, December 17.

Meanwhile, Mauricio’s estranged wife, Kyle, 54, was vacationing in a much warmer climate, posting a photo from her trip to Punta De Mita, Mexico, captioned, “Sometimes we just need to escape reality for a bit,” on Wednesday, December 20.

After initially referring to their split as a “separation,” Kyle fueled rumors she and Mauricio were now headed for divorce after using the word to describe her split at BravoCon in November. However, the former child star later clarified that she had simply misspoke when describing her “amicable” separation from her husband.

“I misspoke on the carpet,” Kyle explained to Andy Cohen on the November 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Two times I had to correct someone when they said ‘divorce.’ I said ‘separated,’ but then I went and said [divorced] and it went everywhere. So that was my bad.”

On another episode of WWHL following the season 13 premiere of RHOBH, Kyle confirmed that she was the one to initiate the separation from Mauricio.

“It originated from me, I’ll say,” Kyle told Andy, 55, during her October 25 appearance.

She also explained her living situation with her husband of 27 years, saying they were living in the same house but sleeping in separate bedrooms.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom ‘cause it’s very masculine and the upstairs floor’s like the glam and there’s like, a bed,” she shared at the time. “And I was like, ‘What am I going to do? Put him in a room with flower and pink and velvet? No.”