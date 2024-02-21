Lele Pons Plastic Surgery: See the YouTube Star's Transformation

Lele Pons gained national popularity through her successful YouTube channel as a teen. The social media personality has been open, honest and downright funny with her fans and she hasn’t veered away from talking about her plastic surgery journey.

“A year and a half ago I decided to do something I always wanted to do since 13, and finally got a nose job. Do what makes you happy and comfortable; this is me before and now,” Lele captioned a since-deleted post in 2018. That wasn’t the first time Lele shared that sentiment, though. In 2015, she revealed she was in recovery from “a nose job” on Twitter, showing only an after image.