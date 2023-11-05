Kyle Richards dropped the “D” word when talking about her split from Mauricio Umansky during an interview on Saturday, November 4. “I’ve been through a lot this year and it does change you,” she told reporters at BravoCon. “Losing my best friend to suicide, my divorce, all that has made me stronger. But it definitely changes you as a person.”

This was the first time that Kyle, 54, used the word “divorce” to describe her separation from Mauricio, 53. In fact, when the two first confirmed their split in July, they insisted that they weren’t divorcing. “Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they said in a joint statement. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The change of tune comes following rumors that Mauricio may have moved on romantically with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater. The two first sparked romance rumors on October 22 when they were photographed holding hands while out to dinner. They denied they were dating at the time.

Getty

However, despite being eliminated from DWTS on November 1, Mauricio and Emma, 34, were spotted out together once again two days later. TMZ obtained photos of the pair out with a female friend in Los Angeles. They linked arms as they headed to the Line Hotel together.

Kyle broke her silence on the Mauricio and Emma rumors during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on November 2. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that seeing the photos “hurt [her] feelings” and said that it was “hard to see” her estranged husband with someone else.

However, she had positive things to say about her relationship with Mauricio at BravoCon. “I just take it a day at a time right now,” she shared. “I’m grateful that we get along so well and we love each other very much. We’re putting our family first. We’re still living together under the same roof. I’m proud of the way that we’re navigating through this. I just take it a day at a time.”

The pair’s split will play out on season 13 of RHOBH, which premiered on October 25. “Watching it on television is really hard for me, looking back and seeing my kids’ faces in some of those conversations,” Kyle admitted.

Kyle and Mauricio have three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Kyle also has a daughter, Farrah, 35, from a previous relationship.