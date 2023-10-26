Kyle Richards appears to no longer be publicly supporting estranged husband Mauricio Umansky in his quest to win Dancing With the Stars after photos emerged of him holding hands while leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills with his partner, Emma Slater.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, deleted a post asking fans to vote for the Buying Beverly Hills star, which she shared on September 26, telling followers, “Tonight!! @dancingwiththestars premiers with @mumanksy18 & @theemmaslater HOW TO VOTE YOU CAN VOTE UP TO 20 TIMES.”

It’s unclear exactly when Kyle removed the supportive post, but fans noticed it was no longer on her Instagram page after photos of Mauricio, 53, and Emma’s date night dropped on Monday, October 23. The duo were reportedly kissing while having dinner at Matsuhisa the night before, a witness told Page Six.

Kyle’s apparent dismissal of support for Mauricio in his quest for the Mirrorball trophy came as he dedicated his freestyle dance to his estranged wife and their family for his Tuesday, October 24 performance on DWTS.

“Tonight’s Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it’s not always perfect and when you think it’s impossible to move mountains and you’re at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains,” the real estate broker began in the caption of a post on the day of the show featuring throwback photos to the early days of his relationship with Kyle, interspersed with rehearsal snapshots of his routine with Emma.

“My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born. We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them. It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family,” Mauricio added, referring Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie — whom he helped raise — and the duo’s eldest daughter Alexia Umansky.

While the dance may have been a tribute to Kyle and his family, it sent fans into overdrive thinking Mauricio and Emma could be a real-life couple as their chemistry was so intense.

“Yea I can see why Kyle was scrubbing her Insta of all Emma and Mauricio posts,” one fan wrote on X — formerly known as Twitter — while showing a photo of the pair after their sizzling routine. Another added, “I know showmances can get repetitive and meh but i gotta admit … “I’m low key here for mauricio and emma.”

Mauricio finally admitted he and Kyle had separated on September 29, but said that divorce was not a consideration at the time. The former couple shot down initial separation reports in July, but admitted they had a “rough year.”