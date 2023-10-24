Despite their separation, Mauricio Umansky has revealed his dance on the Tuesday, October 24 episode of Dancing With the Stars will be dedicated to his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

In an Instagram post earlier in the day, Mauricio, 53, shared a series of family photos featuring the former couple’s daughters, including a young Alexia and 54-year-old Kyle’s daughter Farrah Aldjufrie — whom he helped raise — interspersed with snapshots of him rehearsing the performance with partner Emma Slater.

“Tonight’s Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it’s not always perfect and when you think it’s impossible to move mountains and you’re at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains,” the luxury real estate broker began in the caption.

“My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born. We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them. It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my family,” Mauricio added.

The pair had been married for 27 years when on July 4, separation reports surfaced about the duo. Kyle and Mauricio responded the same day in a post on her Instagram page, “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue.

However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

The Agency founder finally admitted the two had separated on September 29, but said that divorce was not on the table.

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” Mauricio told TMZ, adding, “We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

The Buying Beverly Hills star has since appeared to be moving on from Kyle with DWTS partner Emma, 34, as the pair were photographed holding hands while heading to a dinner date at Beverly Hills’ Matsuhisa on Sunday, October 22. A witness told Page Six the two shared a few kisses.

Emma separated from fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber in 2022 after four years of marriage and filed for divorce in February.