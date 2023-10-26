Kyle Richards said she was “taken aback” by the photos of estranged husband Mauricio Umansky holding hands with his Dancing with the Stars partner, Emma Slater.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, admitted to Andy Cohen that the photos were “very hard to see,” on the Wednesday, October 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“That hurt my feelings,” Kyle told Andy, 55, following the reality show’s season 13 premiere.

When Andy asked her if she thinks something is going on between Emma and Mauricio, 53, the RHOBH star speculated that there might be.

“I just don’t think you hold hands like that [if you’re friends],” she answered. “I don’t know if anything has happened yet, but obviously, there is something there.”

Despite the painful development, the actress and socialite told Andy that she loves the real estate broker “very much” and that they’re “amicable.”

In an Instagram post the morning of the RHOBH season 13 premiere, Kyle revealed that the season was difficult to film as her 27-year marriage to Mauricio fell apart.

“Tonight! Season 13 begins. 13 years … Here we go again. Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever,” Kyle said in the Wednesday, October 25 post. “I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least.”

She continued, “I am grateful that are plenty of fun times too. Ultimately that has been what has kept me coming back year after year. That and my relationships with the people that make RHOBH. Cast and crew.”

The only remaining original cast member of the show concluded, “So, now it’s time to sit back and watch (and for me to relive these moments. Good and bad.) As always, thank you for watching. And thank you for coming along on this wild ride we call life.”

Kyle and Mauricio previously denied divorce rumors in a joint statement posted to Kyle’s Instagram page on July 4, but admitted their marriage was in trouble.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the couple wrote at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they added.

The statement concluded, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The real estate mogul finally admitted that he and Kyle had separated on September 29, but added that divorce is not being considered.