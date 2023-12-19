Mauricio Umansky has once again sparked dating rumors amid his separation from wife Kyle Richards. This time, fans are wondering about the nature of his relationship with influencer Alexandria Wolfe after the two were spotted out together in Aspen, Colorado.

Who Is Alexandria Wolfe?

Alexandria is a Beverly Hills-based influencer with more than 20,000 followers on her Instagram account. In her bio, she also describes herself as a “fashion designer.” She often posts videos and photos of her outfits, as well as her black French poodle and her various travels. Alexandria used to go by the name Alex Rae.

How Old Is Alexandria Wolfe?

Alexandria is 33 years old, according to multiple reports. She has a 20-year age gap with Mauricio.

Are Mauricio Umansky and Alexandria Wolfe Dating?

Mauricio and Alexandria were seen leaving a dinner in Aspen together on December 17, 2023. The influencer carried her heels in her hands as she walked beside the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. While both parties appeared to be in good spirits together on their night out, it’s unclear if they are dating.

Alexandria Wolfe/Instagram

Who Is Mauricio Umansky Dating Amid Kyle Richards Split?

Alexandria is not the first woman to become the subject of dating rumors with Mauricio since he and Kyle separated. In October 2023, fans wondered if he was starting a romance with coworker Leslie Bega after she supported him from the audience at Dancing With the Stars and then went to dinner with Mauricio and his parents. However, Mauricio shut down the speculation, telling E! News that the “whole story is so crazy. There’s nothing to talk about there.”

Mauricio’s rep also confirmed to Life & Style that the dating rumors were “not accurate or factual at all.”

Then, Mauricio appeared to be getting cozy with his DWTS partner, Emma Slater. They were spotted holding hands outside Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on October 22, 2023. An eyewitness also told Page Six that they “exchanged kisses while seated at the bar inside.”

Emma and Mauricio denied that they were dating in a video on October 26. The dance partners insisted they were only “really good friends.”

“It’s been a super emotional week and I’ve been able to get in touch with those emotions, which is very difficult for me,” the real estate agent said. “It’s intense, you really form a very, very special bond.”

Finally, on November 11, Mauricio was seen with a mystery blonde woman at a group dinner at Soho House Austin in Texas.

“He was all over her,” an eyewitness revealed to Us Weekly. “There was no kissing, but they were getting very close.”

The source added that Mauricio and the woman were “whispering” to each other.

“He was flirting with her and holding her hand at one point,” the insider added. “He had his arm behind her. They were definitely having fun together and she was into it. They left together with the group.”