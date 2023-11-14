Mauricio Umansky was reportedly spotted getting ‘very close’ to a mystery woman amid his split from Kyle Richards.

The real estate broker, 53, was seen sitting with a blonde woman at a group dinner at Soho House Austin in Texas on November 11, according to Us Weekly.

“He was all over her,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “There was no kissing, but they were getting very close.”

The source claimed to have seen the pair “whispering” to each other, adding, “He was flirting with her and holding her hand at one point.”

“He had his arm behind her,” the eyewitness continued. “They were definitely having fun together and she was into it. They left together with the group.”

The sighting came weeks after Mauricio denied dating his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater after they were photographed holding hands. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star previously explained that the rumors had “become a blown-out moment,” and that he and Emma had simply become close friends after their long hours rehearsing for the competition show together.

“We do want to address this story, this whole thing, going out and about whether or not Emma and I are dating — whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating,” he said in an October 26 Instagram Story video alongside Emma, 34.

Kyle, 54, broke her silence on the Mauricio and Emma dating rumors during a November 2 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The reality star admitted that seeing the photos “hurt [her] feelings” and said that it was “hard to see” her estranged husband with someone else.

“I don’t know if anything has happened yet, but obviously, there is something there,” she added.

The former child star revealed that she initiated the separation from Mauricio during an October 25 appearance on WWHL.

“It originated from me, I’ll say,” Kyle told Andy, 55, of her separation from the businessman. She did, however, have positive things to say about her relationship with Mauricio at this year’s BravoCon.

“I just take it a day at a time right now,” she shared ​on November 5. “I’m grateful that we get along so well and we love each other very much. We’re putting our family first. We’re still living together under the same roof. I’m proud of the way that we’re navigating through this. I just take it a day at a time.”