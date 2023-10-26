Kyle Richards revealed that she initiated the separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, spoke candidly to Andy Cohen about her troubled marriage in a Wednesday, October 25 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“It originated from me, I’ll say,” Kyle told Andy, 55, of her separation from the real estate broker, 53, following the RHOBH season 13 premiere.

Paul Archuleta / Contributor

The actress, who was joined by friend and former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp, said she and Mauricio are still living under the same roof, but in separate bedrooms.

“I let him stay in the primary bedroom ‘cause it’s very masculine and the upstairs floor’s like the glam and there’s like, a bed,” she shared about her living situation with her husband. “And I was like, ‘What am I going to do? Put him in a room with flower and pink and velvet? No.”

Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters from their 27-year marriage, and Mauricio has a fourth daughter with a previous wife. Kyle said news of the couple’s separation was devastating to their “whole family.”

“Our phones were blowing up, our kids were crying and wouldn’t leave the house. It was really, really difficult,” she told Andy during the appearance.

“But now they’re much better and they’re really strong,” she continued. “They’re just so together and so smart and they’ve been my best, best, best friends. I could not be more proud of them. They’re just amazing human beings. Thank God I have them through this.”

Responding to rumors she and Mauricio separated “just for ratings,” Kyle said the narrative “bothers” her. “What human being would do that to their children? To their family?” she quipped. She added that the gossip is “ignorant” and “annoying.”

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

“I mean, I love you guys [at Bravo] and the show, but not that much,” she told Andy.

During the same appearance, Kyle shared that sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards have had her back through her relationship challenges.

“[They’ve told me] that we love you and we’re here for you,” she said. “Kathy’s like, you know, ‘I’m always here for you and I know you have anxiety and I love you.’”

Kyle won’t be looking back on filming season 13 of the Bravo show fondly. She said in a message to fans the morning of its Wednesday, October 25 premiere that it was emotionally taxing to share her marriage struggles on camera.

“Tonight! Season 13 begins. 13 years … Here we go again. Each season always brings surprise twists and turns. This season more than ever,” the Halloween Kills star told followers in an Instagram post. “I am normally one to isolate when I am struggling, so navigating through this time in my life while cameras were rolling was challenging to say the least.”

The only remaining original RHOBH cast member ended the post with a message of appreciation to fans.

“So, now it’s time to sit back and watch (and for me to relive these moments. Good and bad.) As always, thank you for watching. And thank you for coming along on this wild ride we call life,” Kyle concluded.