In October, Mauricio Umansky vowed that he and Kyle Richards were “not throwing in the towel” after 27 years of marriage — despite their sudden separation and months of sleeping in separate bedrooms. But a source says the relationship is beyond repair. “They don’t want to be married anymore,” the insider exclusively tells Life & Style of the realtor, 53, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54. “They agreed to separate with the best of intentions, but things have turned ugly.” For one, Mauricio was busted holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater. “Kyle is still stewing over it,” says the source. “He’s already acting like the most eligible bachelor in town.” Meanwhile, Kyle is sparking dating rumors with constant companion Morgan Wade. With no prenuptial agreement, “there’s a lot of fear over how to divide their $100 million fortune and real estate holdings,” notes the source. “But they both want to move on.”