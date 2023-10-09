After months of rumors that Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are dating amid Kyle’s separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, fans are now wondering if Mauricio has started a new romance of his own. The Dancing With the Stars cast member was recently photographed out to dinner with his parents and another woman named Leslie Bega.

Who Is Leslie Bega?

Leslie works with Mauricio as a real estate agent at The Agency in Beverly Hills, according to her Instagram bio. She is also an actor and a producer. Her credits include the series Head of the Class, The Sopranos and CSI: Crime Scene Investigations, as IMDb notes.

Are Mauricio Umansky and Leslie Bega Dating?

Fans began to speculate that Mauricio was dating Leslie when she showed up to support him at Dancing With the Stars in October 2023. After the show, Mauricio and Leslie joined his parents, Dr. Estella Sneider and Eduardo Umansky, for dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Estella shared a group photo from the evening on Instagram. Leslie could be seen sitting beside Mauricio with her arm around his shoulder as they all smiled at the camera.

“We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio,” Estella captioned the post.

Neither Leslie nor Mauricio have commented on the relationship rumors. However, a source told TMZ after the dinner that Mauricio is not dating Leslie, but his father is.

Estella Sneider/Instagram

Are Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Still Separated?

News of Mauricio and Kyle’s split broke on July 3 when a source told People that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had been “separated for a while” but were still living together. The estranged couple then confirmed their separation in a joint statement on Instagram the next day, noting that they had a “rough year” but were not getting a divorce.

Mauricio confirmed that he and Kyle are still separated in a September 2023 interview with TMZ. However, he also provided hope that they would get through their rough patch.

“We’ve had 26 amazing years, but we’ve had a really tough year. I think that happens. We’re not ready to throw in the towel yet,” he explained. “We’re trying to deal with it, but … it’s really difficult particularly when everyone has an opinion. … I really just ask the public to understand that we really are humans, that we really do have emotions … and we love each other more than anything in the world.”