Mauricio Umansky is giving fans the tea inside of his “sour” relationship with his estranged in-laws, Rick and Kathy Hilton. The real estate guru, who is separated from estranged wife Kyle Richards, gave his coworkers a rundown on their family history during a teaser of Buying Beverly Hills season 2.

“So, you know, I think I got kind of f–ked by Hilton and Hyland and when I say f–ked, you know, like, today, I’m happy – but there was 100 agents at Hilton and Highland, they did a billion dollars for the first time a year,” Mauricio, 53, explained in a clip posted by Instagram account @quensofbravo on Tuesday, March 12. “I was 19.6 percent of their production. And I went to Rick and I said, ‘I really like equity,’ right? And to be a partner. He went back, he talked to Jeff [Hyland], he got back to me and basically, I was told, ‘No.’ Then I went home.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained that he immediately brought the situation up to Kyle, 55, and wanted to gain her approval to leave Hilton and Hyland and start his own real estate agency, which in now known as The Agency. Mauricio informed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star that his exit would “cause a lot of stress” within her family, but she was “100 percent supportive” of his decision. Once the Bravo husband informed Rick, 68, of his new business venture, the hotel mogul was shocked and not happy that Mauricio didn’t give him a “warning” about his departure.

“I think Hilton and Highland is an amazing company and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don’t think poorly about them,” Mauricio admitted in a confessional. “And I am Rick’s ​brother-in-law but unfortunately, it got sour because really affected the family, Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her, but she understood that what was done to me was wrong and she stood by me – and at the end of the day I needed that.”

Although the family kept a united front over the years, RHOBH fans knew that there was tension between Mauricio and his in-laws. However, Kyle never fully went into great detail about the falling out and sometimes danced around the subject.

Fans chimed off in the comment section of the Instagram post and were living for Mauricio’s family tea.

“Mauricio is giving more in 2 years with this show than Kyle in years on housewives,” one person wrote. A second fan commented, “So this is why Kathy is supportive of Kyle being with Morgan [Wade]. She holds a grudge against Mauricio and loves that Kyle being with another woman keeps Kathy on top in BH.”

After Kyle and Mauricio announced their separation months after reports of their split broke in July 2023. Right away, fans speculated that the Halloween actress’s very close friendship with Morgan was romantic. Although the women are almost inseparable and Morgan made her RHOBH debut during season 13, Kyle has denied that a relationship has formed from their friendship.

queensofbravo/ Instagram

In fact, the topic will be brought up during part 3 of the RHOBH season 13 reunion, which airs on Wednesday, March 13. While fans are waiting to hear Kathy’s thoughts on her younger sister’s friendship with the country singer, they did get the inside scoop about Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage woes.

“Maurice is going one way. She’s going one way,” Kathy said as she got glammed. “Kyle’s not a compulsive person. She didn’t decide this in three months. I bet she had been thinking probably in the last three or four years … and I shouldn’t say that. But I did.”