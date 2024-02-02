Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards reveals where she stands with Morgan Wade after they sparked feud rumors by deleting their photos of each other on social media.

“We’re all good,” Kyle, 55, told Page Six on Thursday, February 1.

The reality star then explained that Morgan, 29, deleted their posts together because she’s preparing to promote new music. “She’s got new [music] coming out,” Kyle explained. “It’s very common for artists to do that. That didn’t mean anything.”

Kyle weighed in on the feud rumors just two days after fans noticed that the “Wilder Days” singer removed most of their photos together off of Instagram. However, Morgan did keep a few snapshots on her profile that promoted her career. Meanwhile, others claimed that Kyle also deleted her photos that featured Morgan off of her own feed.

Fans were quick to share their theories shortly after they noticed the women took their posts down, with many wondering if they had a falling out after featuring their close friendship on RHOBH. “They BOTH benefited from this storyline!! Morgan got free publicity for her music career and Kyle had a storyline …” one viewer wrote via Instagram. Another said, “This storyline didn’t do what Kyle thought it was going to do.”

The pair seemingly grew close amid Kyle’s marital problems with Mauricio Umansky. Morgan and Kyle often shared photos together documenting their time together, which sparked speculation that their relationship was romantic. However, they both shut down claims that they were dating and even “poked fun” at the rumors when Kyle appeared in Morgan’s music video for “Fall in Love With Me” as her love interest in August 2023.

“I’ve ​​done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” she explained about the music video’s premise in an Instagram clip from the set. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

While Kyle insisted that she and Morgan are still friends, the same likely can’t be said for her and Mauricio, 53. It was first revealed that the couple were having problems in July 2023 when reports claimed that they separated after 27 years of marriage. The Bravo stars later broke their silence in a joint statement shared via social media.

Jason Davis/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

“We have had a rough year,” Kyle and Mauricio – who tied the knot in 1996 – wrote at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

However, Mauricio eventually confirmed their estrangement in September 2023. “Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” he previously told TMZ. “We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”