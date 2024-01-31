End of a friendship? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade sparked concerns regarding their friendship when fans noticed they deleted all of their photos together on Instagram.

Fans first noticed that Morgan, 29, deleted almost every photo featuring Kyle, 55, off her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 30. However, the “Wilder Days” singer did keep a few snapshots on her feed that promote her music career.

Meanwhile, Kyle also deleted her photos that featured Morgan off of her own profile. Neither Morgan nor Kyle have publicly commented on their reasons behind removing the photos.

Shortly after the duo took down their posts, fans rushed to social media to speculate on what happened. Many Bravo fans wondered if the pair went their separate ways after featuring their close friendship on RHOBH. “They BOTH benefited from this storyline!! Morgan got free publicity for her music career and Kyle had a storyline …” one person wrote via Instagram. Another stated, “This storyline didn’t do what Kyle thought it was going to do.”

Kyle and Morgan seemingly grew close amid the reality star’s marital problems with Mauricio Umansky. The friends often shared photos together documenting their vacations and even getting matching tattoos, which made many wonder if their relationship was romantic. However, both Kyle and Morgan have shut down claims that they were dating. The pair even “poked fun” at the dating rumors when Kyle appeared in Morgan’s music video for “Fall in Love With Me” as her love interest in August 2023.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” the “Run” singer said in an Instagram clip from the set of the music video. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

Fans have continued to get to know Morgan when she made her RHOBH debut during the November 29, 2023, episode, where viewers watched them visit a tattoo parlor. At the time, Kyle explained that they were very close and “talk every day.”

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images

“Morgan is 100 percent herself,” she gushed. “No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me.”

The California native continued to discuss their friendship during the December 13, 2023, episode. “My relationship with Morgan is very different from my relationship with my other friends,” Kyle explained in a confessional. “She’s constantly teasing me. I know when Morgan and I hang out, I’m going to be roasted.”