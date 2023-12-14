Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards said that her friendship with Morgan Wade is unlike any other bond in her life.

“My relationship with Morgan is very different from my relationship with my other friends,” Kyle, 54, explained in a confessional during the Wednesday, December 13, episode. “She’s constantly teasing me. I know when Morgan and I hang out, I’m going to be roasted.”

The Bravo star spoke about their dynamic after fans watched her FaceTime Morgan, 29, while she was getting ready for the four-year anniversary party for Sutton Stracke’s boutique. After Morgan asked what she was wearing to the event, Kyle said the “Wilder Days” singer was “making fun” of her.

“I’m not making it fun of it!” Morgan laughed in response. “I was just curious.”

Kyle and Morgan became close amid the reality star’s marital problems with Mauricio Umansky.

Rumors began to swirl that the couple was getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage in July. However, Kyle and Mauricio, 53, initially denied the claims before they admitted to being “separated” in October.

As Kyle’s marriage issues made headlines, fans wondered if her relationship with Morgan was more than platonic. However, both women have denied being anything more than friends. Additionally, Kyle and Morgan even “poked fun” at the dating rumors when the California native appeared in the music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me” in August.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it with me, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on. If you get on the internet, you see people who are obsessed with us being friends and why we’re friends,” Morgan said in an Instagram clip from the set of the music video. “We thought it would be kind of a good idea to poke fun of that and kind of troll the trolls a little bit. The internet’s gonna be popping off about this one.”

Morgan made her RHOBH debut during the November 29 episode, where viewers watched them visit a tattoo parlor. During a confessional, Kyle said they’re so close that they “talk every day.”

She continued to gush about her friend when she noted, “Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me.”

Kyle has likely been leaning on Morgan after a source exclusively told Life & Style that she and Mauricio “don’t want to be married anymore.”

“They agreed to separate with the best of intentions, but things have turned ugly,” the insider continued, noting their drama included Mauricio being busted for holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater. “Kyle is still stewing over it.”

In light of their separation, Mauricio has reportedly been “acting like the most eligible bachelor in town.”

The source added that “there’s a lot of fear over how to divide their $100 million fortune and real estate holdings” and that “they both want to move on.”