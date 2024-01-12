Kyle Richards celebrated her 55th birthday away from her family, but that didn’t stop her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, from wishing her well on her special day.

The real estate guru shared a video of the Beverly Hills Housewife, 55, dancing on stage at their annual white party in 2023, where they also filmed the show’s season 13 finale. “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @kylerichards18,” Mauricio, 53, captioned the Thursday, January 11, Instagram story.

Kyle reshared the post on her respective account, just like she did with the other handful of sweet messages she received from family and friends.

The Halloween Kills actress enjoyed another year around the sun with her close group of girlfriends including Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Morgan Wade. The RHOBH alum, 42, shared moments of the trip via Instagram stories, including their arrival at Susurros del Corazón Auberge Resort in Mexico. The country artist, 29, was not visible in the video, but Teddi tagged her in the post.

News broke on July 3, 2023, that Kyle and Mauricio were separated after 27 years of marriage. Although the pair heavily denied the reports the following day in a joint statement, Mauricio confirmed their estrangement in September 2023.

Courtesy of Sophia Umansky/Instagram

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” he told TMZ outside of a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal. “We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

After Kyle and Mauricio’s marital issues were brought to light, fans witnessed the tension between them after RHOBH season 13 premiered the following month.

Bravo host Andy Cohen exclusively dished on their separation with Life & Style, admitting that it was the most “surprising” development to come out of the Bravo network. “I think that we’ve known her for so long and she was one of those people that you never thought would be trouble in her marriage,” he admitted, adding, “I really respect her openness and honesty. She’s always been transparent on the show, but I think what we’re seeing right now is really someone in the middle of a kind of journey of self exploration, and I think that’s really compelling.”

In the midst of Kyle’s public marriage woes, the former child star sparked ongoing rumors with her BFF Morgan. The last remaining original RHOBH castmember has denied having a romantic relationship with the “Fall In Love With Me” artist on separate occasions, though fans and her costars have a hard time believing it.

Morgan made her debut on the show during the current season and later returned to viewers’ TV screens during the January 10 episode. The musician performed at a celebration of life for Kyle’s late childhood friend, Lorene Shea, and Kyle was seemingly mesmerized by her friend’s presence. During the event, Kyle hand-fed Morgan fruit, which led costar Dorit Kemsley to admit that their behavior ignites the dating rumors.

Earlier in the episode, Kyle asked her costars if they would be open to “dating a woman.” While Garcelle Beauvais admitted to having pondered the thought before, Kyle revealed that she would have a relationship with another female by nodding and saying, “Yeah.”