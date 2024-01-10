Andy Cohen opens up about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanskys surprising split during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“I’m really enjoying seeing Kyle’s evolution this season,” Andy, 55, tells Life & Style while discussing his partnership with Walmart+’s “Save Your Resolutions” campaign. “I think that we’ve known her for so long and she was one of those people that you never thought would be trouble in her marriage.”

Andy adds that it’s been “really fascinating” to see how Kyle, 54, and Mauricio’s split is playing out.

“I really respect her openness and honesty,” the RHOBH executive producer continues. “She’s always been transparent on the show, but I think what we’re seeing right now is really someone in the middle of a kind of journey of self exploration, and I think that’s really compelling.”

Andy also admits that the split was one of the most “surprising” things to happen during his 20 years with Bravo.

It was revealed that Kyle and Mauricio, 53, were having problems in July 2023 when news broke that they separated after 27 years of marriage. Shortly after their split made headlines, the reality stars broke their silence in a joint statement shared via social media.

“We have had a rough year,” the former couple – who wed in 1996 – wrote at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

While neither Kyle nor Mauricio move forward with getting a divorce, they have both been romantically linked to new potential partners since revealing their separation.

Fans wondered if the Halloween Ends actress was dating her close friend Morgan Wade, though the women have insisted they’re only friends. After their close friendship made headlines, Kyle and Morgan, 29, poked fun at the speculation when the California native was cast in Morgan’s music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me” in August 2023.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

However, Kyle continued to spark speculation when she said she was open to “dating a woman” in a teaser clip for the remainder of season 13, which is currently airing on Bravo.

Meanwhile, Mauricio has sparked dating rumors with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Not only is Andy fascinated with Kyle and Mauricio’s drama, but he also raved about his involvement with Walmart+’s “Save Your Resolutions” campaign while speaking to Life & Style.

“National Quitter’s Day is the second week of January, and that’s when people start ditching their resolutions. And what I love with this campaign with Walmart is the idea is to save your resolutions. And Walmart+ can help you do that,” he explains. “It’s kind of the ultimate savings membership. It saves you time and money in a whole bunch of ways.”