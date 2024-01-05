Stars Who Sizzle All Year ‘Round! The Best Celebrity Bikini and Swimsuit Photos of 2024

It’s always bikini weather somewhere, and these stars are turning up the heat in sexy swimwear during 2024, whether it’s on a tropical vacation or in their backyard swimming pool.

A number of celebrities rang in the new year throughout the Caribbean, with the likes of Heidi Klum, Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga and Selling Sunset‘s Emma Hernan all celebrating 2024 next to turquoise waters throughout the islands. As the winter days stay chilly, stars will keep heading back to where it is always swimsuit season.

Scroll down for the hottest celebrity bikini and swimsuit photos of 2024 so far.