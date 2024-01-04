Kyle Richards fueled more talk about her relationship status with pal Morgan Wade when she asked her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates if they’d be open to “dating a woman” in a Wednesday, January 3, preview for the remainder of the show’s 13th season.

When the question was then asked back to Kyle, 54, she nodded and admitted, “Yeah.”

The confession came following Morgan’s recent debut on RHOBH amid issues in Kyle’s marriage to Mauricio Umansky. Earlier this season, Kyle admitted that she and Mauricio, 53, were going through the most difficult year of their marriage. The episodes were filmed prior to the estranged couple announcing their separation in July 2023.

Rumors have been swirling about Kyle and Morgan, 29, as they’ve flaunted their friendship on social media in recent months. The ladies poked fun at the gossip in Morgan’s music video for “Fall in Love With Me,” which was released in August 2023. Kyle played the country singer’s love interest in the video. However, the women have continuously insisted that they’re just friends.

Getty

Either way, Morgan has been a source of support for Kyle amid struggles in her personal life. In addition to dealing with problems in her marriage, Kyle also lost one of her closest friends to suicide in 2022. The weight of it all took a toll on the Halloween star.

“I’m so anxious,” she told Morgan in the RHOBH sneak peek. “I really don’t know if I can do it.” Morgan was there to offer encouragement, telling her pal, “You got it.”

This season of RHOBH has also documented Kyle’s sobriety journey. The reality star has not drank alcohol since July 2022, and has worked hard to maintain a healthier lifestyle with a new appreciation for fitness.

“When I was younger, I used to work out to lose weight,” Kyle said in an interview with Us Weekly in December 2023. “Now, it’s for me – first and foremost, my mental health. The fact that it makes me look good is just a bonus.”

Despite receiving criticism about her health journey from some of her costars, Kyle is focused on continuing to do what makes her feel good. “I don’t understand why doing something good for you is looked down upon,” she said. “I was up at 5:00, why wouldn’t I do something that makes me feel good and gives me energy? Maybe it’s a reflection of something they don’t like about themselves.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.