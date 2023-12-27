Kyle Richards debuted her weight loss results at the start of 2023 and now the Beverly Hills Housewife is sharing how much she weighs amid her fitness journey.

“I don’t want to lose any more weight. I’m five-foot-two, and the heaviest I ever was was 132 [pounds], which I believe was after my trip to Europe. Now it’s settled at 117,” Kyle, 54, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 27.

The reality star decided to live a healthy life after she got a breast reduction in 2022, which required her to put a pause on exercising for eight weeks. During that time, the Bravolebrity went on a vacation in Europe where she indulged in “pasta and drinking wine and cocktails.”

“By the end of the trip, I didn’t recognize myself. I had also just lost my best friend [Lorene Shea] to suicide, and I wasn’t taking care of myself. And [it was] making me feel more depressed,” she admitted to the outlet. “So, after we left, I said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I’m going to work out every single day.’”

Courtesy of Kyle Richards/Instagram

Kyle hasn’t broken the promise to herself as she still works out daily, doesn’t drink alcohol and eats at home so she “knows what’s going into” her food. Her meals of choice? The Halloween actress enjoys a protein shake, oatmeal or fruit for breakfast, grilled chicken or fish with salad for lunch and a similar style plate for dinner.

The former child actress’ sobriety and fitness journey has become a focal point of her storyline in the current season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A few of Kyle’s costars, like Sutton Stracke, have implied that her new daily regimen is a result of her separation from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky – but the Halloween Kills star set the record straight on her decision to live a clean life.

“I don’t understand why doing something good for you is looked down upon. I was up at five o’clock, why wouldn’t I do something that makes me feel good and gives me energy?” Kyle asked. “Maybe it’s a reflection of something they don’t like about themselves.”

The TV personality hasn’t “had one drop of alcohol since July 15, 2022,” and she doesn’t “miss it.”

“After two glasses of wine, I’d wake up and feel [like I was] dragging. Like, ‘I’m going to skip my workout today. I’m tired, and I feel like having In-N-Out.’ It was a domino effect,” Kyle admitted. “I was never a big drinker, so you’d think, how much of a difference could it make? But it really does.”