Kyle Richards got candid about her friendship with Morgan Wade on the Wednesday, January 10 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“There are people that I speak to every single day no matter what. Teddi [Mellencamp] and Morgan are two of those people,” Kyle, 55, explained while hosting a “Celebration of Life” event for her late friend Lorene, who died by suicide in 2022. “Everything in our life is discussed. Friends, husbands, siblings, work, complaints, celebrations. Everything.”

Teddi, 42, and Morgan, 29, attended Kyle’s event, along with the Bravo star’s RHOBH costars. Morgan even performed her song “Wilder Days” at the ceremony.

“Initially, I was drawn to Morgan by her music,” Kyle explained. “Morgan’s music really spoke to me because she was just so raw and open and honest and just putting it all out there, and I admire that in someone. Especially someone that has struggled with that myself. I appreciate that quality in someone.”

Kyle’s close friendship with the country singer has sparked rumors of a romance between the women following the Halloween star’s separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023. Although both ladies have insisted that they’re just friends, Kyle fueled the relationship speculation on RHOBH when she admitted that she would be open to dating a woman.

The actress expanded on that comment while appearing on BravoTV.com’s RHOBH after show on Wednesday, January 10. “Two reasons I said that,” she explained. “A, for shock value. B, because I’m in a place in my life where I’m just like … I don’t know. I have zero judgment. So, I was like, ‘Who am I to say?’ I don’t know.”

She also admitted to having a new outlook on life amid her estrangement from Mauricio 43. “[I’m] scrubbing everything clean and starting, you know, from sort of scratch,” Kyle revealed. “[I have] my own beliefs, and I’m just a lot more open-minded about things across the board.”

Season 13 of RHOBH has featured Kyle navigating a “difficult year” with Mauricio, whom she married in 1996 and has three kids with. During the show’s most recent episode, she opened up about a fight she once had with her estranged husband about communicating with other women on social media.

“I hate that,” she told her friends, without specifying what prompted the argument. “Liking people’s photos, following people … you don’t do that.” In a confessional, she added, “Mau gets a lot of DMs from women. They don’t care that he’s married and they’re always the aggressor. And it just makes you realize there’s really a lot of f–king a–holes out there.”