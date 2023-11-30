Kathy Hilton Cries Recalling Kyle Richards Reunion Amid Feud

Kathy Hilton tearfully recounted her summer reunion with Kyle Richards as her younger sister attended her Christmas party at her Bel Air mansion amid the sisters’ feud.

“She goes, ‘Oh, there’s my sister!’” Kathy, 64, said about seeing Kyle, 54, at their sister Kim Richards’ daughter’s wedding in June during an interview with Page Six from the Tuesday, November 28, event.

“And I was literally like … it made me feel so good,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “I hadn’t seen her yet. But she was so excited … so it made me feel good.”

The sisters appeared to embrace the holiday season and set aside their differences as they celebrated in style at Kathy’s $55 million home.

The feuding siblings even smiled while posing together on the event’s blue carpet in coordinating Christmas outfits. Kyle wore an emerald green blazer with her black slacks and matching shoes, and Kathy rocked a bright red dress paired with matching pumps.

Their other sister, Kim, 59, and Kathy’s daughter Nicki Hilton also joined the festive fun.

Amanda Edwards / Contributor

The party, which was sponsored by Direct TV, featured a menu of custom drinks and real snow blanketing Kathy’s Los Angeles lawn.

The holiday event was attended by plenty of other Bravo stars, including The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose, according to a source for Page Six.

Kyle and Kathy’s relationship appears to be on the mend after their explosive fight during last year’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion, as the two have been spotted at several family gatherings together in recent months.

Not only were both siblings in attendance at Kim’s daughter Whitney Davis’ Aspen, Colorado, wedding in June, but that weekend, the two sang karaoke together alongside other family members.

Kyle opened up about her relationship with Kathy on the November 14 episode of Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast, admitting it was “really nice to hang out with” her older sister at Nicky’s 40th birthday in October. “We laughed a lot … we had the best time,” Kyle added.

The former child star expressed concern that the new season of RHOBH may destroy the progress she has made in mending her relationship with Kathy, noting that she is worried about what she said during filming when she thought their relationship was beyond repair.

“I don’t want that to kick everything up and ruin my relationship again,” she admitted about the fight — which involved Kathy’s falling out with fellow Bravolebrity Lisa Rinna — on the podcast. “So, that scares me.”