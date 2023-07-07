The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars put Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s latest feud behind them. There was more than one reason to celebrate at the wedding of Whitney Davis and Luke White. Following months of barely talking, the bride’s TV star aunts, Kyle and Kathy, put their differences aside for a weekend of fun festivities in Aspen — and even returned to local hat store Kemo Sabe to make light of an infamous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fight.

“I’m sorry! It wasn’t your fault,” Kathy said in a June 23 video clip, referencing an off-camera rant about Kyle that occurred after their castmate Lisa Rinna dissed Kathy’s Casa del Sol tequila brand during a visit to the shop. “It was not your fault.”

The confession was huge. Now, for the first time in a long time, the siblings — as well as their sister, Kim Richards, whose daughter’s big day it was — are on the same page.

“These three have gone through a lot of ups and downs,” notes a source. “When Kim isn’t feuding with Kyle herself, she’s usually Team Kathy. But Kyle made them both promise that they wouldn’t leave Whitney’s wedding without burying the hatchet, which they finally did. They all had a blast, laughing, dancing, crying and reminiscing. It’s exactly what they needed.”

As of June 5, things were still “not great” between the family members, according to Kyle.

“When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful,” Kyle has said of her 58-year-old sibling’s five-season run as a full-time member of RHOBH. “It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever. With Kathy, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be great, we’re gonna have fun.’ And we really did last season. And, of course, something happened this season.”

Kathy’s recent decision to leave the Bravo series after two seasons didn’t seem to help matters.

Then came the aforementioned apology, where Kathy admitted to “just being sad” when she lashed out at Kyle for not defending her during their previous Aspen trip.

“It really meant a lot to me,” says Kyle of the mea culpa. “We were kind of like laughing it off…but it actually meant a lot.”

Going forward, she’s the only sibling expected to appear on Housewives.

“Kyle made a pact with her sisters that she would no longer bring up any of their family drama on the show,” reveals the source. “She, Kathy and Kim are putting family first.”