Sipping on the tea-quilla. Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner took to TikTok on Sunday, December 11, to poke fun at the tequila-gate blowout between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna.

The housewives took a trip to Aspen, Colorado, during season 12 of the show, and a hat-shopping day at Kemo Sabe went south after Lisa, 59, refused to drink Kathy’s Casa Del Sol tequila and instead sipped on Kendall’s 818 Tequila.

“I just wanna try it, because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila, so I just haven’t tried it,” the Days of Our Lives actress said in the September episode, much to Kathy’s frustration.

Kendall, 27, and Kylie, 25, recreated the scene while at the same apparel store on TikTok, with Lisa’s quote playing in the background.

In the clip posted on the supermodel’s account, Kendall showed the two tequila bottles displayed next to one another with tags that read “Kendall’s Tequila” and “Kathy’s Tequila” hanging over the labels.

“Come on, I can’t f–king believe she just did that,” Kathy’s audio played as the Jenner sisters sipped their tequila on the rocks.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/ TikTok

Although the video touched on a *rocky* point in the Bravo star’s relationship, Kendall made it clear they have “all love for Kathy and Lisa” in the video’s caption.

The Starlit author got a kick out of the video and shared the TikTok on her Instagram account. While fans couldn’t sound off on Kendall’s post since her comment section is disabled, they chimed off on Lisa’s repost.

“That entire trip was insanity,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne wrote, while a fan commented, “This is so messy. And I am here for it.”

“OMG my worlds colliding,” Canada’s Drag Race alum Kendall Gender gushed.

Kathy, 63, has yet to publicly respond to the video.

The battle of the celebrity tequila brands not only strained Kathy’s relationship with Lisa, but also with her half-sister and costar Kyle Richards. Lisa later apologized for her dismissive behavior during the three-part reunion that aired in October, while revealing she drank Casa Del Soul throughout the season.

“So, the way that it played out, I’m sorry if it hurt Kathy’s feelings. It was never my intention to do that,” Lisa confessed.

As for the A-list socialite, she shaded the soap opera star during a fake Family Feud segment at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6.

The RHOBH cast shared their individual answers for what not to do at a party, to which Kathy said, “Do not show up early, and don’t not drink my Casa del Sol tequila.”