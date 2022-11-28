Merry and bright! The Kardashian-Jenner family always does it big for the holidays, but the famous brood has topped even themselves for Christmas 2022.

Kylie Jenner, 25, started decorating her home right after Thanksgiving and showed off the massive tree in her foyer that nearly reached the ceiling. The fir was adorned with white lights and hundreds of different Santa Claus ornaments.

Of course, Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t far behind with her decor. The Poosh founder, 43, began showing off small, artificial trees scattered around her and husband Travis Barker’s home, including one in a shoe closet and another located by a chair filled with plush toys. It comes as no surprise that the Kardashians star and Blink-182 rocker, 47, will have an extra special Christmas because it is their first holiday as husband and wife after they got married in May.

All of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums bring their own signature tastes to their decor. Kim Kardashian, for example, opted for an all-white monochromatic look for Christmas 2021 in her home, which was the first holiday following her split from ex-husband Kanye West. The SKKN founder, 42, had her hallway filled with topsy-turvy white trees inspired by Dr. Suess’ Whoville. Even the numerous Christmas trees located around the house had white branches and were glowing with white lights.

Besides their homes, the reality stars are also known for their annual Christmas Eve party, which mom Kris Jenner began in 1978. In 2019, the momager, 67, passed on the hosting responsibilities to Kim.

“Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” the Skims founder said on KUWTK at the time. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends. We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too. But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

It was an “emotional” moment for Kris, who said she was “sad” over not throwing the event at her home, explaining, “It’s not just a party. It’s changing of the guards.”

However, after seeing what a huge undertaking it was, Kim opted to pass the responsibility to big sister Kourtney in the years that followed.

In 2020, the brood gathered with just their immediate family amid the coronavirus pandemic. They had yet another scaled-back version in 2021 with their inner circle and their kids.

It’s clear this year is going to be very merry for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Keep scrolling to see their home decor!