‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Owns Her Plastic Surgery Journey: See Photos of Her Transformation and Quotes

Owning it! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is a soap opera actress who brought her theatric talents to reality TV. While the remarks that come out of her mouth seem to spark major backlash, her lips are also often a topic of conversation. While it’s clear that she’s been rocking her signature hairstyle since the ’90s, her pout has undoubtedly changed.

Lisa has been honest about her lip injection journey over the years. The Days of Our Lives actress swooned over Barbra Hersey’s full lips after she starred in the 1988 film Beaches, which led her to cosmetically transform her own.

“I was crazy to even touch them in the first place,” she told People in 2010. “In the beginning, it was great,” she admitted before explaining that her lips started to feel “hard and bumpy, like peas.”

At 25 years old, the Bravolebrity didn’t get popular filler like collagen injected into her lips. Wanting a more permanent procedure, Lisa received four silicone injections that later seeped out of the desired area and caused scar tissue.

Although the plastic surgery procedure caused damage to her face, the Soap Talk alum “doesn’t regret” her decision. “It’s made me who I am,” she said, claiming, “I am the perfect poster child for what not to do on a whim.

“With all that’s happened with the lip, I can show them that you need to love yourself for who you are and embrace how you look.”

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher removed the damaged tissue in 2010 and reshaped her lips to keep them as plump as possible. After the procedure, Dr. Fisher removed 30 percent of the damaged tissue.

Lisa turned her plastic surgery journey into a business when she launched Rinna Beauty in 2020. The makeup brand sells lip kits, so anyone can achieve the infamous Lisa Rinna pout without having to go the cosmetic procedure route.

“My lips are big, I wanted them big, I made them big, so now you too can have big lips,” she told BuzzFeed News.

“I give credit to anybody that wants to age their own way — whether you want to do everything to yourself, or nothing to yourself. It’s really how you feel the most comfortable,” the Starlit author continued. “And I think it’s great that we have different role models for all of it.”

Keep scrolling to see Lisa Rinna’s transformation over the years!