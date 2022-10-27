Mom’s advice! Kris Jenner disagreed with her daughter Khloé Kardashian’s plastic surgery plans to get her boobs enhanced.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, October 27, the Good American founder, 38, confided in the momager, 66, about her decision to get breast implants.

“This is what I want all the time,” Khloé said, referring to the cleavage boost she got from her pink outfit that day. “I’m going to have a consultation soon.”

However, mama Kris disagreed with her daughter and said, “No, you’re perfect the way you are, Khloé. You go down this implant road, and it’s not always good.”

“I’m not doing a Pam Anderson situation,” the blonde beauty quickly responded. “It’s literally what I was before I lost [weight]. I just want a little, you know what, I’ll call you later.”

In the previous episode of the family’s Hulu series, Khloé opened up about her desire to get bigger boobs since her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have “ample cleavage” in comparison to her.

TherealSPW / MEGA

“I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done,” the former Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star said in the October 20 episode. “It’s just something I think about all the time. I’m wearing a latex top with a bra top, so they look great right now, and I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want fuller, like, when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage.”

Whether she decides to get a boob job, this wouldn’t be the first time Khloé has undergone cosmetic alterations. During the June 2021 reunion special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star revealed she had rhinoplasty.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job,’” the E! alum said at the time. “And everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me.”

In addition to her nose job, Khloé also revealed she has had “injections” in the past but “not really Botox” because she “responded horribly” to it.

For Kris’ part, she confidently revealed during a 2015 appearance on Good Work which plastic surgery procedures she had in the past — including a breast alteration.

“You want me to list everything?! I’m kidding,” she began. “Botox and fillers, and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the ’80s after four kids because gravity took over.”

Kris then explained why she chose to get her boob job reversed years later.

“It was great for about 25 years, and then … a couple of years ago, I felt like they were too big,” she noted. “I felt matronly, and nothing fit anymore, and suddenly, it was like get them out. So, the same doctor who put them in, he took them out, and then had to do a little lift and then put smaller ones in.”