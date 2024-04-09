Paris Hilton announced the birth of her daughter, London, in November 2023, and she has yet to share photos of baby No. 2. According to an exclusive Life & Style source, London may make her Instagram debut soon.

“[Paris] can’t wait to show her off. She’s like a little doll and a mini Paris,” the source gushes of Paris’ child with husband Carter Reum. “But it’s really for privacy reasons and to soak up all the time she can that it’s just them that she’s not showing her.”

The heiress kept the welcoming of London under wraps until she announced her arrival via surrogate on Thanksgiving 2023.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” Paris, 43, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of a chic baby album with London’s name stitched across the top garment. London Marilyn Hilton Reum was born on November 11, 2023.

As the months went by, fans started to question why she only continued to share photos of he son, Phoenix, whom she welcomed via surrogate in January 2023. Paris addressed why she has kept London M.I.A. in response to a fan question via TikTok.

“I can’t wait until you feel safe enough to show us his sister,” the online user wrote. Paris responded, “Love you. Soon. ”

That said, a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style that Paris “doesn’t feel like she owes anyone an explanation” on London’s privacy.

Meanwhile, a different insider revealed that Paris has “gotten very private as a mom.”

The DJ entered her mom era after Phoenix’s birth at the start of 2023 amid an ongoing IVF journey. The little one entered the world showered with so much love and received luxury gifts from his mom’s A-list friends. Take the Kardashians, for example. The reality star family members Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner gifted Phoenix with a massive stuffed alpaca while Paris received a stunning Hermes Fine China set.

Eventually, nasty trolls started criticizing the infant’s appearance, like the size of his head, on Paris’ October 2023 Instagram post of him.

The Paris In Love star clapped back at the online critics via TikTok shortly after and slammed them for bullying a child.

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy,” she wrote in the comments section of a video. “And yes, of course, he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”