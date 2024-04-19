Paris Hilton shared the first public photo of her daughter, London, five months after she was born.

While Paris, 43, initially chose to keep her youngest child with husband Carter Reum out of the spotlight, she has officially revealed what London looks like in a photo spread for People ahead of Mother’s Day.

The mother-daughter duo looked adorable in the photos, which captured them posing on a blanket outside. Paris stunned in a floral yellow dress, while London looked cute in an all pink ensemble. Not only did Paris and London pose for photos together, but Carter, 43, and the couple’s eldest child, son Phoenix, 15 months, also participated in the photo shoot.

“With Mother’s Day around the corner, I couldn’t resist introducing the world to my baby girl London and sharing these precious moments of our family together,” she told the outlet about her decision to reveal her daughter’s face. “Phoenix and London are everything to me, and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world to be married to the love of my life and have our beautiful family. We make the absolute best team, and my life finally feels complete.”

The Simple Life alum finally shared photos of her daughter after fans expressed their confusion over her willingness to post photos of Phoenix, but not London. However, one reason she kept London more private was because Phoenix had previously been criticized for the size of his head. “With the comments about her son, she wants to protect her daughter from the spotlight as long as possible,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on April 9.

Back in October, Paris called out haters that made rude comments about her son’s head on social media.

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy,” the mother of two wrote in response to a fan’s TikTok video, which featured fans urging Paris to take Phoenix to a specialist to make sure he was OK. “And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

However, it seems that the potential backlash wasn’t the only reason Paris was reluctant to post photos of London. The insider exclusively told Life & Style that she’s “used to being in front of the camera,” though has “gotten very private” ever since becoming a mother.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Paris and Carter welcomed Phoenix in January 2023 and London in November 2023 via surrogates.

In addition to sharing the photos with People, Paris explained that motherhood is her most rewarding job yet. “What has brought me really deep fulfillment has been becoming a mother, building a family with Carter and deepening my relationships with my family and friends,” she said.