Jason Kelce went shirtless and jumped out of his private suite to celebrate brother Travis Kelce’s touchdown.

One week after the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from playoffs, Jason, 36, his wife, Kylie Kelce, and his parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, traveled to Orchard Park, New York, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 21.

Shortly after Travis, 34, scored a touchdown, videos of a shirtless Jason enthusiastically cheering began to circulate online. The celebration continued when he jumped out of his private suite to chug beers with nearby fans.

Not only did he get out of the suite to celebrate, but Jason spent the night interacting with several other fans. He kicked off the evening by participating in a Buffalo Bills tailgate, while he also held up a young fan he met in the crowd so that she could get a glimpse into the suite.

Fans rushed to social media to praise Jason for being the life of the party, while the professional athlete also showed his love for the Buffalo fans. “Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” he wrote via X, previously known as Twitter, at the end of the game.

In addition to getting to watch his younger brother play, the game also marked Jason and Kylie’s first time meeting Taylor Swift amid her romance with Travis. The “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, seemingly hit it off with Kylie, 31, who she was seen talking to in the suite before the game began.

As Taylor watched the game from the suite, she appeared to get a shoutout from her man when he made his hands into the shape of a heart after scoring his first touchdown of the game. The gesture is one of Taylor’s signature moves, which she popularized early on in her career and continues to do during the Fearless set of her Eras tour.

The pair began dating after Travis revealed that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he attended the Eras tour in July 2023. After he shared that he wasn’t able to get the bracelet to Taylor during his “New Heights” podcast, the Ohio native told The Wall Street Journal in November 2023 that someone in her camp heard about his attempt and helped them meet.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

After the “Cardigan” singer reached out to him, Travis recalled her telling him “exactly what was going on and how [he] got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Taylor also opened up about the beginning of their romance when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year in December 2023. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she shared. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”