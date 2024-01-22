Taylor Swift celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Buffalo Bills with Brittany Mahomes, Kylie Kelce and more.

“Went there, did that,” Brittany, 28, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 21, alongside two photos of the group celebrating in their private suite. “On to the next.”

The first photo showed a group of women including Brittany, Taylor, 34, Kylie, 31, Cara Delevingne, Lyndsay Bell and Ashley Avignone smiling for the camera with their arms wrapped around each other. Meanwhile, the second snapshot captured the friends celebrating as they threw their hands into the air and cheered.

While the “Enchanted” singer was surrounded by friends during the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, the outing also marked the first time she’s met Kylie and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce.

Jason, 36, also celebrated throughout the game, and was even seen taking his shirt off and jumping out of their suite to chug a beer with fans after Travis, 34, scored a touchdown.

Following his first of two touchdowns during the game, Travis gave a shoutout to Taylor by making his hands into the shape of a heart. The gesture is one of the Pennsylvania native’s signature moves. She first popularized the hand heart early on in her career, while she continues to do it during the Fearless set of her Eras tour.

The “You’re Losing Me” singer has become a staple at Travis’ games since they publicly confirmed their romance in September 2023. However, they both revealed that their relationship has been going on longer than most people realize.

Back in July 2023, Travis attempted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he attended the Eras tour. He recalled the failed attempt during his “New Heights” podcast, which ultimately got Taylor’s attention. He told The Wall Street Journal in November 2023 that someone in her camp heard about the situation and acted as “Cupid” to help them meet.

Taylor eventually reached out to the professional athlete to explain “exactly what was going on and how [he] got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Meanwhile, Taylor also opened up about the beginning of their romance during a December 2023 interview with TIME. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she shared. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

The “August” singer also clapped back at critics that complained about her regularly being featured on the jumbotron during the games. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Taylor said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”