Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce can always count on each other for brotherly support. Their mom, Donna Kelce, revealed that the NFL pros are “each other’s biggest fan” despite years of friendly competition between them.

In an interview with People published on Tuesday, January 16, Donna, 71, explained that Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, have always been competitive with each other, even outside of football. “Dodgeball and golf,” she said of the other sports they’ve competed over. Other competitions growing up included “who could get to the table first” and “who can sit in front of the car.”

“[The list] just went on and on and on,” she added.

Even today, Jason and Travis are “still just as competitive as adults,” she continued. “I know they’re always jabbing at each other to mention who’s the best. It doesn’t stop!”

Though they’re often competing with each other, the brothers always have each other’s back.

“We stay together and try to help each other as much as we can,” Donna said of their tight-knit family, which also includes her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, as well as Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters.

As players on different NFL teams — Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles — the brothers have faced off against each other on the field on more than one occasion, including at Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The Chiefs took home the win, but Jason made it clear that he was incredibly proud of his brother. Cameras captured the Kelce siblings’ first interaction after the game, where Jason tearfully hugged Travis and congratulated him.

“I love you, big guy,” Travis responded as Jason concluded, “I love you, too. Good job. Go celebrate.”

Jason spoke about the Super Bowl with his daughter Wyatt, 4, in his September 2023 Amazon Prime documentary, Kelce. Wyatt revealed that she didn’t want “Uncle Travvy” to win, but Jason told her, “It’s alright. Uncle Travvy got it. We can be happy for Uncle Travvy.”

The Eagles and Chiefs faced off again on November 20, 2023, with the Eagles winning this time — their first victory over the Chiefs since 2009. Once again, Jason and Travis met up after the game to hug it out.

“That was a late birthday present for you,” Travis told his brother on the field, as seen in footage that NFL shared on X. “Love you, big guy. Get home safe.”