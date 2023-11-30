She’s part of the family! Kylie Kelce revealed that husband Jason Kelce’s family was extremely welcoming to her when they got married in 2018, describing the group as “warm and inviting.”

“I was on the outside at the beginning because I’m married in,” Kylie, 31, shared in a Wednesday, November 29, clip of her interview on ABC’s Impact x Nightline, which premieres on Thursday, November 30. “The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms.”

Jason’s family is small, consisting only of himself, brother Travis Kelce, mom Donna Kelce and dad Ed Kelce. However, Kylie said the foursome had the same energy that a larger family would bring.

“They’re a pretty small family so it is a little bit of an adjustment but it feels so warm and inviting, like I think a big family feels, that it was sort of second nature to hop in there,” she added. “And it is as fun as you think it is.”

Kylie and Jason, 36, met on a dating app. They went Instagram official with their relationship in 2015 and got married after three years together. The couple welcomed expanded the Kelce brood with daughter Wyatt in November 2019, followed by daughter Elliotte in March 2021 and daughter Bennett in February of this year.

Kylie recalled meeting the Philadephia Eagles player’s parents and Travis, 34, for the first time in 2016 when they all attended the NFL Pro Bowl in Hawaii.

“We were there for Travis and it was the first time where everyone [in the family] was in the same place at the same time,” she said on a September episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast.

It’s possible that the Kelce family could be expanding again soon. Travis has gone viral for his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift, which began after he attended the pop star’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, in July. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed on “New Heights” that month that he wanted to give Taylor, 33, a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Though he never got the chance to pass the bracelet along, Taylor was smitten by his attempt and reached out.

After confirming their relationship in September, Taylor and Travis seemingly got serious very quickly. Travis attended Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Argentina on November 11, where he met her father, Scott Swift, and reportedly asked for permission to marry Taylor.

“Scott gets along great with Travis and supports this relationship wholeheartedly — he loves seeing Taylor this happy,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 22. “He gave Travis his blessing to take the next step with Taylor. They have already been talking marriage, and friends think they will be engaged by Christmas.”

In the meantime, Taylor will be moving into Travis’ Kansas City mansion for “a few weeks,” another source exclusively revealed to Life & Style on Wednesday, November 29.

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test. The [stay] is two-fold, helping Travis set everything up, holiday decorating too, but more importantly, to see how they gel living under the same roof,” the insider said, adding that the couple isn’t worried about “butting heads.”

“In fact, they’re surprised at how seamlessly their relationship has progressed,” the source continued. “It’s been effortless.”