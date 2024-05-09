Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made a rare appearance together during the Met Gala on Monday, May 6. While many fans thought it was cute that they packed on the PDA, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed they might not be comfortable with each other.

After Vogue shared a “get ready” clip that featured Sabrina, 24, and Barry, 31, preparing for the event, Darren broke down their body language on behalf of Spin Genie.

“She seems really uncomfortable showing displays of affection. He went in for a kiss, but she turned her head away, so he ended up going in for a peck on the cheek like they’re friends,” Darren said. “If I’m honest, I don’t feel this is a really intense, on fire relationship.”

Despite dodging the kiss, Darren said that Sabrina seems “more into him than he’s into her” after they embraced for “a tight hug.”

“It doesn’t seem [like] a long time, but it shows it was more labored than instantaneous,” the body language expert said about the hug. “If you’re catching up with someone who’s the love of your life, you’re going to be more instantaneous I think. There were quite a lot of crew around, but it seems they’re going through the motions.”

Darren guessed that their romance won’t last “long term” due to their lack of physical passion. “I don’t think it’s a really intense relationship based on what I’m seeing compared to other celebrity couples,” he continued. “I think there’s a level of playing to the cameras. Considering they’re a hot couple and everyone wants to pap them, you’re not seeing that fire or that passion.”

“Sabrina is definitely into him, and Barry likes her, but she seems more into him than he is into her,” Darren added.

The pair first met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, and sparked romance rumors three months later when they were photographed grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles in December 2023.

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

After being spotted on a handful of dates, Sabrina and Barry made their public couple debut while attending W Magazine’s Grammys afterparty in February. The Eternals actor was later spotted cheering the “Nonsense” singer on as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in March, while they posed for a photo together at the Oscars that same month.

Sabrina later shared insight into how she approaches love while speaking to Cosmopolitan. “A lot of it, for me, has been fate. I know that’s super broad, but I don’t actively look for it,” the “Sue Me” singer told the outlet in March. “The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love. So yeah, it’s fun and it’s messy. I think I’m still just at this place where I’m really enjoying the newness of all of it.”