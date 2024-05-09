Katherine Schwarzenegger seemingly threw shade at the Met Gala by implying that the event is no longer “classy.”

Just days after the Met Gala was held on Monday, May 6, Katherine, 34, took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo of her mother, Maria Shriver, attending the gala in 2001.

“When the Met Gala was chic and classy,” she captioned the photo, which showed Maria, 68, smiling with her parents, Robert “Sargent” Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

The group was dressed modestly in the photo, while Maria – who shares kids Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger – looked elegant in a purple gown.

While Katherine didn’t clarify exactly what her comments meant, she was likely referring to some of the more risqué outfits worn during the 2024 Met Gala. During the evening, many stars dressed to impress while following the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme.

Several of the stars in attendance weren’t afraid to show skin, including Tyla – who wore a sand-covered gown. Meanwhile, Doja Cat got fans talking when she wore a white dress that resembled a wet T-shirt. Another star to bare skin was Kendall Jenner, who wore an Alexander McQueen dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts near the hips.

Another controversy surrounding the latest Met Gala was who made the guest list. The event used to be notoriously hard to score an invite to, though the latest gala was attended by several influencers.

Katherine looked back at the past event after Maria shared throwback photos from the 2001 gala on her own Instagram account.

“It’s the first Monday in May and the Met Gala is underway! Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night,” she wrote alongside the photos on May 6. “Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?”

Mari Sarai/Getty Images

Several fans rushed to the comments section to note how beautiful Maria looked in the throwback photos, and some seemingly agreed with Katherine’s sentiment. “Much better glamour then than now. Now it’s a costume party,” one social media user commented. Another chimed in, “Back when people had class. Now it’s a freak show. One of the dresses were twigs. I wanted to prune the dress!!! Lol.”

“So much classier than the pathetic show they put on today,” an additional fan commented.