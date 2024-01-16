taylor swift fans support jason kelce as he cries on field

Jason Kelce broke down in tears on the sidelines as he played what was likely his final NFL game on Monday, January 15. The older brother of Travis Kelce received supportive messages from Taylor Swift fans on social media amid the emotional moment.

“Never in a million years would someone have predicted the timeline would be in absolute shambles over Jason Kelce,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Someone else added, “Imagine telling young Jason Kelce that swifties would be crying when he retired and there would be edits of him to Taylor Swift songs.”

Jason, 36, and the Philadelphia Eagles lost their playoff game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending their 2023 season. As the minutes left in the game ticked down, the team’s center got visibly emotional on the sidelines. When he walked off the field, he stopped to shake hands with his wife, Kylie Kelce, who was also in tears, and his dad, Ed Kelce.

In the locker room after the game, the “New Heights” podcast host reportedly told his teammates that he was retiring, according to ESPN. Jason did not speak with reporters after the game. While he has not publicly confirmed the retirement rumors yet, ESPN reported that “it will happen.”

The Ohio native was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and played with the team for 13 seasons. He helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win in 2018, while also making a second appearance in the big game in 2023. However, Travis’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won that game 38-35.

Taylor’s fans have become familiar with Jason amid her relationship with Travis, 34, who cohosts a podcast with his older brother.

“I’m from the Philippines and I’ve never watched a football game in my entire life until Taylor Swift introduced me to the Kelce family,” one fan shared. “Now I’m crying over a retirement announcement. The swifties from all over the world love you Jason Kelce. We will continue to support.”

The pop star, 34, has not publicly spent time with Jason and Kylie, 31. However, Jason has been nothing but supportive of his brother’s high-profile relationship when they’ve discussed it on the podcast. Kylie has also shown support to Taylor by ‘liking’ Instagram posts about her, and she previously shut down rumors that she “threw shade” at the singer during a 2023 interview.

“It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” Kylie admitted when she was asked about all of the attention on the Kelce family amid Travis and Taylor’s relationship. When a headline claimed that Kylie was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight,” she clapped back.

“Go watch that interview,” she insisted. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. You’re reaching! You are reaching!”