travis kelce hints at taylor swift appearing on his podcast

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce revealed that they have some special guests joining them for an episode of their “New Heights” podcast on Friday, December 29. The NFL stars confirmed that various family members will be hopping on the microphone, and fans are wondering if Taylor Swift could be part of the fun.

“We got a guest episode coming up,” Travis, 34, shared on the podcast’s Wednesday, December 27, episode. “For your 92 percenters being so loyal and tuning in every single week and being such fans of the Kelce household, we have a Kelce family year end holiday spectacular.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained that the episode would feature a “revolving door of Kelce family members” and confirmed that the episode hasn’t been recorded yet. “It’s going to be fun,” he dished. “It always is.”

Getty

The episode will be interactive, as Jason, 36, revealed, “We’re going to ask the family members some of the questions you guys have been submitting.”

The lineup of guests has not been confirmed, but fans are expecting that the guys’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, as well as Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, will show up. There’s also online chatter about whether Taylor, 34, will make her “New Heights” debut.

“I need to know if I’m the only person who’s [delusional] enough in thinking [Taylor’s publicist] will let Taylor be on the podcast?” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan added, “PLEASE SAY TAYLOR IS ONE OF THE GUESTS ON NEW HEIGHTS ON FRIDAY.”

While Travis has talked about Taylor plenty of times on “New Heights,” the pop star has yet to make an appearance on the show herself. However, she has been a major supporter of her man’s football career, attending several Chiefs games throughout the 2023 season. Most recently, the Grammy winner was in the crowd for the team’s Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor told TIME magazine in an interview published December 6. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

The stars quietly started dating in July after Travis attended the Eras tour in Kansas City. After the show, he used the “New Heights” podcast to publicly admit that he wished he’d gotten the chance to meet Taylor at her concert. The “Blank Space” singer said she thought it was “metal as hell” for Travis to “put [her] on blast” like that.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she dished. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.” They went public with their relationship at the end of September.