More than three years after their split, Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller reunited at Nick Viall and Natalie Joy’s wedding. The Bachelor alum confirmed that he briefly spoke to his ex at the April 27 nuptials.

“I knew she was going to be there,” Chris, 42, admitted on the Monday, May 6, episode of Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast. The Iowa native said it “was good to see” Victoria, 30, at the event. “I don’t know that it’s weird anymore in this world that we live in,” he continued. “I’ve got enough exes. Maturity is at a level where I can handle that.”

Chris called Victoria a “great person” and said he’s “happy” for her. “I still care a ton about her,” he concluded. “It was just nice to see her. I got to talk to her a little bit at the wedding reception. It was good.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum served as Natalie’s maid of honor at the wedding. She attended solo following her recent breakup from Greg Grippo. With both reality stars being single, Chris admitted that there was an “added layer” of complication to the situation. “It’s just question marks instead of black-and-white,” he explained. “But, truly, [she’s] a good friend and I hope to keep it that way.”

Chris and Victoria dated amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They started seeing each other after he slid into her DMs and then quarantined together at the farmer’s home in Iowa. However, the relationship fizzled out by September 2020.

“We went [in] a separate direction,” Victoria explained on “The Viall Files” podcast while discussing the split. “But I, like, respect him so much and I think he’s an amazing man. I just think that, right now, I’m in a different place than he is. I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon. So I just want to focus on me.”

Before getting together with Chris, Victoria appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired at the beginning of 2020. She also went on to star on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2022 and got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on the show. However, their relationship ended before the finale even aired. During that time, she got together with Greg, 30, whom she dated for more than a year before their split, which he confirmed in April.

Meanwhile, Chris came in third place on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette and was then named the lead for season 19 of The Bachelor. He got engaged to Whitney Bischoff on the show, but they split in May 2015, just weeks after the proposal aired.